The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday said a minor water leak in the new Parliament building was due to displacement of an adhesive material used to fix glass domes over the lobby and corrective measures were taken immediately, reported news agency PTI.

The statement came as several opposition members shared videos of the leaking roof of the new Parliament building and questioned the weather resilience of the structure.

"During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement, reported PTI.

It said the problem was detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately.

"Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said, reported PTI.

Heavy rains in the national capital region on Wednesday caused water logging in several parts of the city.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said water had accumulated opposite Makar Dwar of the Parliament building and it also got drained out quickly, reported PTI.

It said that glass domes were incorporated in several parts of the new building keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day to day work of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders took swipe at the Modi government over "water leakage" in a lobby of the new Parliament building and hailed the "sturdy" old Parliament building.

Congress' Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof in a lobby of the new Parliament building and a bucket placed to collect it. He also submitted a notice for moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Sharing the video, Tagore said on X, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government over the issue.

"The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament as there even former MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament building, at least till the time the water leakage programme is going on in the (new) Parliament building built with billions of rupees," he said in a post on X and shared the video of the leakage.

"People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or....," Yadav said, taking a swipe at the Centre.

(With inputs from PTI)