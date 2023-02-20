Miscreants throw stones at Owaisi's Delhi residence

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident

File Photo

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, and said this was the fourth such incident since 2014.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

Also Read: Maharashtra: AIMIM to hold two-day meet in Thane, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to attend

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he said in a series of tweets.

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," Owaisi added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.