Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra AIMIM to hold two day meet in Thane party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to attend

Maharashtra: AIMIM to hold two-day meet in Thane, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to attend

Updated on: 18 February,2023 10:02 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

District and city unit chiefs and other functionaries will deliberate on various issues under the leadership of Telangana MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi and pass some resolutions on the current situation in the country, party's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said

Maharashtra: AIMIM to hold two-day meet in Thane, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to attend

Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic


The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will organise a two-day conference in Mumbra in Thane district on February 25-26, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said on Saturday.


District and city unit chiefs and other functionaries will deliberate on various issues under the leadership of Telangana MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi and pass some resolutions on the current situation in the country, he told PTI.



Also Read: EC order in Shiv Sena case is an extension of 'Operation Lotus': AAP


"We felt we must hold national level meets of this kind and zeroed in Mumbra as an ideal location as we have lot of supporters in the township. We had also thought of organising it in Delhi and Aurangabad," he said.

Jaleel said his party plans to contest all civic, state and general polls in Maharashtra from hereon.

Civic polls are due since early 2022 in several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra mumbra thane news asaduddin owaisi aimim

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK