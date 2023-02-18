Maharashtra: AIMIM to hold two-day meet in Thane, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to attend

District and city unit chiefs and other functionaries will deliberate on various issues under the leadership of Telangana MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi and pass some resolutions on the current situation in the country, party's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will organise a two-day conference in Mumbra in Thane district on February 25-26, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said on Saturday.

District and city unit chiefs and other functionaries will deliberate on various issues under the leadership of Telangana MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi and pass some resolutions on the current situation in the country, he told PTI.

"We felt we must hold national level meets of this kind and zeroed in Mumbra as an ideal location as we have lot of supporters in the township. We had also thought of organising it in Delhi and Aurangabad," he said.

Jaleel said his party plans to contest all civic, state and general polls in Maharashtra from hereon.

Civic polls are due since early 2022 in several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad.

