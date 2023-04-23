Breaking News
Mizoram: Over 160 houses damaged by rain, hailstones

Updated on: 23 April,2023 07:49 PM IST  |  Aizawl
West Phaileng Sud-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vanlalchhuanawma Chawngthu told PTI that a downpour and hail lashed three villages in the district bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, on Saturday evening

Representational Pic

At least 162 houses have been damaged by heavy rain and hailstones in west Mizoram's Mamit district, an official said on Sunday.


West Phaileng Sud-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vanlalchhuanawma Chawngthu told PTI that a downpour and hail lashed three villages in the district bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, on Saturday evening.



There were, however, no reports of any death due to the incident, he said.


Chawngthu said that around 61 houses - 40 in Lallen, 13 in Chhippui and eight in Kawnmawi ¿ have been heavily damaged.

Mamit Deputy Commissioner V L Remliana said the district administration and local MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo have provided tarpaulins to the affected families.

The three villages fall under the Dampa assembly constituency.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has also extended monetary assistance, party sources said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

