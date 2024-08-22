Public notices issued by the district administrations said that schools will remain closed on Thursday for the safety and well-being of students

Representational Pic/File

Schools in Mizoram's Aizawl and Kolasib district remained closed for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to heavy rains, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the schools have been closed in Aizawl and Kolasib districts since Tuesday as the northeastern state experienced torrential rainfall since Monday triggering landslides in several places.

Public notices issued by the district administrations said that schools will remain closed on Thursday for the safety and well-being of students.

Aizawl district administration in its notice said that inundation witnessed due to heavy rainfall in the past several hours has resulted in mud flow, landslides, rock falls and other vagaries of nature in various crucial roads and locations within the district.

"The competent authority deemed appropriate to suspend attendance of school-going students for their safety and well being," the notice said, as per the PTI.

The decision has been made after intense deliberations and inputs from various sources and data received from India Meteorological department (IMD) and other sources, the notice also said.

State capital Aizawl experienced moderate rainfall on Thursday.

No casualty has been reported so far, officials added.

Ten killed in Tripura flood, landslides

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were killed and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday, an official statement said.

At least 32,750 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall, it said, reported the PTI.

Following a request from Chief Minister Manik Saha to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, four additional NDRF teams arrived in the state to assist in the rescue operations.

"Due to excessive rainfall since Sunday, the water level in all major rivers has already crossed the danger mark flooding several areas. Ten people killed in landslides and flood-related incidents since Sunday. Altogether 32,750 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps", a government release said on Wednesday.

It said the northeastern state witnessed as many as 1,900 landslides causing disruption in road connectivity.

A red alert has been sounded in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts for heavy rainfall on Thursday, it said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF, central paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles are engaged in rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

Chief Minister Manik Saha while speaking to the media on Wednesday evening said the flood in the state was "unprecedented".

"Unprecedented flood in the state. We are monitoring the situation closely. District Magistrates have been asked to render all possible help to the affected people," he said.

