Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and work of legislature.

CM Fadnavis was speaking at the NLC Bharat - Capacity Enhancement Program for Legislators of India 2025', a National MLA Conference, organised by MIT World Peace University in Pune district of Maharashtra.

He said that such initiatives serves as a platform for the public representatives to enhance their abilities, share their goals and thoughts in an interactive manner.

The two-day capacity-building program for the MLAs was held at MIT World Peace University in Pune's Kothrud.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari (via video conference), former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana, Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Dr. Neelam Gorhe, MLA Sumit Wankhede, former Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly C.P. Joshi, and Founder of the National Student Conference Rahul Karad, among others.

In his address, CM Fadnavis highlighted the importance of training citizens to participate in politics, leading to a qualitative transformation in the country’s democracy. Through initiatives like the National MLA Conference and Women Representatives’ Conference, MIT School of Government is working to develop skilled public representatives , officials, and staff for a strong democracy, an official statement said on Saturday.

He also stressed that public representatives must be conscious of their role in representing the people and maintaining their trust. Their actions should reflect their commitment to solving citizens' problems and aligning with the principles of the Indian Constitution.

CM Fadnavis further mentioned that public representatives should increase their involvement in lawmaking to ensure that the voices of even the most marginalised members of society are heard. Effective governance and administration should be guided by the work of elected representatives, it said.

He highlighted the importance of adapting to changing times and embracing technology. With technology now reaching every village, citizens are more informed and capable of evaluating the work of their representatives. public representatives must be open to learning and using new technologies to meet the needs of the people.

The statement said that Nitin Gadkari, speaking via video conference, also highlighted the importance of using one’s capabilities for the welfare of citizens and the country. He called on public representatives to reach out to the last person in society and bring about positive changes in their lives.

Gadkari stated that this would help strengthen public trust in representatives and support sustainable development.