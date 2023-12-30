Moderate to dense fog in parts of Delhi

The visibility was 200 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and 500 metres at Ridge

Moderate to dense fog was witnessed in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, even as visibility improved in several areas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported news agency PTI.

The visibility was 200 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and 500 metres at Ridge, reported PTI.

According to an advisory issued by the IMD for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh, fog may affect visibility at some airports, highways and railway routes, reported PTI.

Train services were impacted due to fog for the fourth straight day with 30 Delhi-bound trains delayed, reported PTI.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, IMD said, reported PTI.

The relative humidity stood at 88 per cent at 8:30 am, reported PTI.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 399, in the 'very poor' category, at 8 am, reported PTI.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as the icy chill prevailed in the North Indian belt, the India Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 7-10 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP and north Rajasthan.

The cities up north, including Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur and the national capital reeled under a cold wave and dense fog on Saturday morning.

Significantly, a thick layer fog over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh at 8.30 am was captured in a satellite image by the India Metrological Department (IMD).

The Met department warned that "dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue in many places in Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Bihar on December 31 morning".

Foggy conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand from December 30 to January 2; Jharkhand on 30th; Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on Saturday and Sunday, the Met office predicted.

