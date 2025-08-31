At the SCO summit in China, PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks, pledging a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution to the India-China boundary issue. Both leaders emphasised on peace along the border, and highlighted their role in stabilising global trade

Amid the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution, reported PTI. The resolution focuses on festering boundary issues and pledges to work towards stabilising global trade.

In their wide-ranging talks on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Modi and Jinping have agreed that both India and China are development partners and not rivals. Both the leaders mutually asserted that differences between the two sides should not turn into disputes.

The two leaders also recognised the role of their economies in stabilising world trade, PTI reported. While signalling a policy approach that came against the backdrop of economic turbulence triggered by Washington's tariff tussle, Jinping and Modi’s approach towards a growing economy showed a positive approach.

PM Modi noted that “India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens,” an Indian readout said.

The readout further stated, “The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms."

Both the leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the readout.

"They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes," MEA further said.

PM Modi also underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations, PTI reported.

The readout stated that the two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement of troops last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then.

"They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," MEA stated.

PM Modi extended an invitation to President Jinping to attend the BRICS Summit in India next year.

Concluding the bilateral talks, President Jinping thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency, the MEA said.

(With inputs from PTI)