The remarks come after PM Modi met President Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, in what is considered to be a notable development in India-China relations

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to China is set to be a “game-changer”. He expressed optimism that the outcomes of the bilateral talks will be “very good”.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to China is set to be a “game-changer”. He expressed optimism that the outcomes of the bilateral talks will be “very good”.

“This is a very big deal. The Prime Minister first went to Japan, where his visit was very successful, and now he has reached China. There, certainly special things will emerge,” Bittu told ANI.

He also highlighted the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The things that will come out of this meeting will be very good. The population of the entire world is almost equal to the population of these two countries, India and China. In this direction, the contribution of these two countries can be significant. In such a situation, the Prime Minister’s visit to China will prove to be a game changer not only for our country but for the entire world,” he added.

The remarks come after PM Modi met President Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, in what is considered to be a notable development in India-China relations.

Highlighting the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, said, “PM Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year. Stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for our economic growth, for reformed multilateralism and for a multipolar world and Asia.”

Both leaders affirmed their support for the work of the two Special Representatives on the boundary issue and agreed to maintain peace and stability along the border, reported ANI.

According to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jinping, emphasising that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and India, stated that both sides should view and manage the ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, elevate them through the Tianjin Summit, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of bilateral ties.

The statement outlined four key areas for cooperation:

Strengthening strategic communication and trust: As long as the two neighbours remain committed to being partners rather than rivals, and provide development opportunities rather than threats for one another, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily.

Expanding exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit: Both the countries are at a critical stage of development. By focusing on growth as their greatest common denominator, they can support, promote, and achieve mutual success.

Accommodating each other’s concerns and upholding harmonious coexistence: The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, advocated by the previous generation of leaders over 70 years ago, must be cherished and promoted. Both sides should work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas, ensuring the boundary issue does not define the overall relationship.

Strengthening multilateral cooperation to safeguard common interests: China and India must jointly demonstrate historical responsibility, uphold multilateralism, strengthen communication and collaboration on major international and regional issues, defend international fairness and justice, promote a multipolar world, and contribute to peace and prosperity in Asia and globally.

(With ANI inputs)