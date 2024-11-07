Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Modi govt is committed to building terror free India Union Minister Amit Shah

Modi govt is committed to building terror-free India: Union Minister Amit Shah

Updated on: 07 November,2024 10:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The Anti-Terror conference has a key focus on fostering coordination among various stakeholders to tackle terrorism through a unified, 'whole of the government' approach

Modi govt is committed to building terror-free India: Union Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Modi govt is committed to building terror-free India: Union Minister Amit Shah
x
00:00

Ahead of the two-day Anti-Terror Conference which is to be held on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to building a terror-free India with its zero policy tolerance on terror.


Taking to social media X, Shah wrote in a post "The Modi govt is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance. The two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning tomorrow, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion. Looking forward to addressing the conference tomorrow."



The Anti-Terror conference has a key focus on fostering coordination among various stakeholders to tackle terrorism through a unified, 'whole of the government' approach.

The event will be hosted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and aims to shape future counter-terrorism policies and strategies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pointed out in a statement.

The conference will bring together senior police officials, central agency officers, and experts from law, forensics, and technology to discuss crucial issues such as legal frameworks for counter-terrorism, prosecution challenges, and the role of emerging technologies.

The discussions will also address international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terrorist networks operating across India.

"The key focus of the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2024' is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of 'whole of the government approach'," stated the MHA.

"The meeting also aimed at presenting substantive inputs for future policy formulation. The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference will be focused on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices, challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terror ecosystem in various counter-terrorism theatres across India," it added.

The conference will be attended by senior police officers from states and Union Territories, officers from Central agencies and departments dealing with issues related to counter-terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amit shah narendra modi news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK