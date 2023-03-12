Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Modi govts zero tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come Amit Shah

Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come: Amit Shah

Updated on: 12 March,2023 01:02 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Top

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF, Amit Shah said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly

Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File pic


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that PM Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue in the times to come.


Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.



Noting that NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last nine years, the union minister affirmed that violence is coming down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people's confidence is increasing.


Also Read: Other parties should learn from BJP how to treat their veterans respectfully: Amit Shah

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

narendra modi amit shah bharatiya janata party national news telangana hyderabad india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK