Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that PM Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue in the times to come.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Noting that NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last nine years, the union minister affirmed that violence is coming down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people's confidence is increasing.

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet.

