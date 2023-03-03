Breaking News
Other parties should learn from BJP how to treat their veterans respectfully: Amit Shah

Updated on: 03 March,2023 03:08 PM IST  |  Bidar (KTK)
PTI |

Addressing a public meeting here, Shah said the Congress always insulted its leaders -- be it S Nijalingappa or former Chief Minister Veerendra Patil

File Photo/ANI


Accusing the Congress of insulting its veterans, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on his birthday is something which all political parties should learn on how to treat such leaders.


Addressing a public meeting here, Shah said the Congress always insulted its leaders -- be it S Nijalingappa or former Chief Minister Veerendra Patil.



He claimed that only the BJP knows how to treat party veterans with dignity.


"Prime Minister Modi was in Karnataka recently and the way he felicitated Yediyurappa in front of people is something which all the political parties should learn. They should learn how to respect their elderly, stalwarts and popular leaders," Shah said.

Attacking the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Minister said, "What has happened to the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi? They are raising slogans, "Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi. The Aam Aadmi Party is also shouting 'Modi Mar Ja' (May Modi die)."

Shah said such "sloganeering" will not help because the Prime Minister has the blessings of the people.

"The more you indulge in mudslinging, lotus (BJP's party symbol) will bloom further," he said.

Shah alleged that the Congress and the JD(S) are dynastic parties, and they can never do good to the people of Karnataka.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

