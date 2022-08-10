Modi’s assets rise to Rs 2.23 cr, land donated

The details have been uploaded on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore, mostly as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about assets.

He has no investment in any bond, share or mutual funds, does not own any vehicle, but has four gold rings valued at Rs 1.73 lakh, according to his declaration updated till March 31. Modi’s movable assets rose by Rs 26.13 lakh from a year ago, but he no longer owns the immovable assets which were worth Rs 1.1 crore as of March 31, 2021.

The details have been uploaded on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website. The residential plot he jointly held with three other owners, was purchased by him in 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

