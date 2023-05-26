Jain was admitted to a government-run hospital after he collapsed in the Tihar Jail due to dizziness on Thursday

Money laundering case: AAP leader Satyendar Jain granted interim bail till July 11

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices JK Maheswari and PS Narasimha allowed Jain to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce medical records by July 10.

The bench directed Jain to not talk to the media during his interim bail period.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and is suffering with a spine problem.

Additional Solicitor G SV Raju, who is appearing for the ED, sought Satyendra Jain's examination by a panel of doctors at the AIIMS or Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. he said, "If the medical reports suggest treatment, then the probe agency will not oppose it."

The bench said, it would look into examination of Jain by doctors of AIIMS or RML hospital on the next date of hearing.

This is the second time in a week that the AAP leader has been taken to a hospital.

The former minister collapsed in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail due to dizziness.

Earlier too, Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious injury in the spine.

Last year, on May 30 the ED had arrested Jain on the charge of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(with inputs from PTI)