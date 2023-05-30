Money laundering case: ED raids Congress MLA's residence in Jharkhand

The law enforcement agency is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

In connection with a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate Tuesday conducted raids at the premises of Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav in Jharkhand.

Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that law enforcement agency conducted raids at 12 locations in the state. It includes four raids in Ranchi, the state capital, eight in Deoghar and other areas.

"The case is related to Income Tax actions on Pradeep Yadav and others. Income Tax department conducted raids a few months ago," ANI quoted 'sources' as saying.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested seven people, including a government officer, after it conducted raids in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged illegal land sale case

Earlier on 4, ED conducted searches in 14 locations in Jharkhand in connection to "anomalies in the captive coal consumption case." The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs three crore cash linked to suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal during a raid at Hazaribag residence one Md. Ezhar Ansari.

"The raid was conducted to investigate anomalies in the captive coal consumption case. In this regard, raids were also carried out against former coal and sand in-charge of the Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation (JSMDC) Ashok Kumar Singh," ED sources told ANI.

