Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > News > India News > Article > Monkeypox Kerala reports fifth case

Monkeypox: Kerala reports fifth case

Updated on: 02 August,2022 01:32 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
IANS |

Top

A 30-year-old man presently under treatment in Malappuram has tested positive for the virus. He arrived from the UAE on July 27 to the Kozhikode airport

Monkeypox: Kerala reports fifth case

Representation Pic


Kerala has registered its fifth monkeypox case, State Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday. "A 30-year-old man presently under treatment in Malappuram has tested positive for the virus. He arrived from the UAE on July 27 to the Kozhikode airport. His contacts which included his parents and two of his friends have been isolated," said George.

While one positive patient for monkeypox has fully recovered and discharged, three others are convalescing in a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Also Read: Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease


However, the first monkeypox case death was reported in Thrissur on Monday and the health authorities are now studying the case to see if the information was withheld when he arrived in the state, last month.

After arriving, he had reportedly played football with his friend the next day. Twenty-one of his immediate contacts have been asked to isolate themselves and are being monitored.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kerala news Monkeypox

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK