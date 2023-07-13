Monsoon mayhem: SDRF rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in Uttarakhand

Monsoon mayhem: The SDRF team received information that people are stranded at many places due to waterlogging in the Laksar area

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday rescued people stranded, due to waterlogging and flooding from incessant rainfall, in Laksar, reported ANI.

Those rescued included children, women, and the elderly.

According to news agency ANI, the SDRF team received information that people are stranded at many places due to waterlogging in the Laksar area. Acting on the information, the SDRF's flood rescue team reached the spot with rafts and other equipment and carried out a quick rescue operation, moving several families trapped in the rising waters to a safe location.

The SDRF's rescue mission was ongoing at Main Bazaar, Laksar Basedi Road and Adarsh Colony and other waterlogged areas.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) was blocked following incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The road was blocked afterÂ boulders and debris fell from the hill, on the highway near Pipalkotim, officials informed on Thursday morning.

The same highway was blocked at other several other places including Pagalnala, Gulabkoti and Helang following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Taking precautionary measures Chamoli district administration stopped pilgrims at safer places like Gauchar, Karnprayag, and Nandprayag.

As the monsoon fury continued over the northwestern Himalayan region, several roads were blocked and many were stuck and stranded on account of landslides. Even in the face of nature's fury and unforgiving elements, people tried to navigate dangerous stretches, risking their lives.

In Dharali on the Gangotri Highway, drivers at the wheels of big commercial vehicles risked their lives trying to commute on the highway.

The State Disaster Operation Centre at the state secretariat was keeping an eye on the prevailing situation in the wake of alerts from the Met department, officials said.

The rain ebbed in some places in north India and pelted down in others on Tuesday with at least seven more people dead and hundreds stranded. State governments stepped up relief and rescue efforts in the affected districts, navigating the trail of destruction left behind by the incessant downpour of the last three days. Four of the latest fatalities were reported in Uttarakhand and the rest in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. This is in addition to the 37 deaths reported until Monday. Officials said excessive damage has been caused to roads, bridges and water supply schemes.

(With inputs from ANI)