Monsoon withdraws from Delhi

Delhi recorded 1029.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 640.3 mm in the 2024 monsoon season

The southwest monsoon, which led to above normal rainfall in most parts of the country, has withdrawn from Delhi on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Usually, the monsoon starts retreating from northwest India by September 17 and withdraws from Delhi within a week.

"Today, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan," the (Indian Meteorological Department) IMD said in a statement, according to the PTI.

The news agency reported, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday that more and intense low-pressure systems, especially in August and September, resulted in 8 per cent more rainfall than usual in India during the 2024 monsoon season.

The southwest monsoon season officially ended on Monday, with the country recording 934.8 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 868.6 mm -- the highest since 2020.

According to IMD data, 13 deaths were reported in the national capital due to floods and heavy rain.

IMD data showed that 14 low-pressure systems impacted the country this monsoon, compared to the average of 13. These systems were active for a total of 69 days, against the normal 55 days.

Out of these 14 systems, five strengthened into depressions or deep depressions, and one became a cyclonic storm.

2024 monsoon season ends with 7.6% more rainfall than normal: IMD

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday said that the 2024 monsoon season has ended with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh got excess rainfall, according to the IMD data, the PTI reported.

The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural sector, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area dependent on it.

This primary rain-bearing system is also essential for replenishing reservoirs that provide drinking water and support power generation across the country, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)