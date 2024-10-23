He also highlighted that the telecom department assured that the telecom network won't collapse at any place.

Fishermen shift their boats in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article More than 5000 relief centers have already been set up: Odisha Minister Pujari on Cyclone Dana x 00:00

Amid preparedness for Cyclone 'Dana', which is expected to reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal by Thursday, Suresh Pujari, Odisha Revenue, and Disaster Management Minister said that more than 5000 relief centers have been set up and they are expecting evacuation of around 10 lakh people.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking to the media, Pujari said, "This was the last review meeting to take stock of the situation and assess the preparedness at the grassroots level. As of now, more than 5000 relief centers have already been set up with all modern facilities to provide drinking water, food, milk to children, and medicine to the ailing people. We are expecting around 10 lakh evacuation."

He also highlighted that the telecom department assured that the telecom network won't collapse at any place. "Tata Energy has assured us to provide us with round-the-clock power supply and in case of any disruption, we have made arrangements for backup power supply," the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has directed the ministers to supervise cyclone management in districts that might be affected by cyclone Dana.

In a post on X, the Odisha CM said, "In case of possible storm and heavy rainfall, all the MLAs must be present in their respective constituencies to coordinate with the district administration to deal with the storm and expedite relief and rescue operations. All the MLAs should try their best to stay with the people of their respective constituencies and give them the necessary support."

The cyclone 'Dana' has also affected the train movement with several trains cancelled. Train No. 06087 from Tirunelveli Junction - Shalimar Special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on October 24 has been cancelled. Similarly, the train from Bhubaneswar to Rameswaram (Rmanathapuram), Superfast Express scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar on October 25 has been cancelled.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 and reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal the next day. As per the IMD, it is likely that Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains in both states for at least three days, till Friday.

In response to the impending Cyclone DANA, East Coast Railway (ECoR) is implementing comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of passengers and the integrity of railway operations. To ensure readiness, ECoR has activated a round-the-clock Disaster Management Cell at its headquarters at Rail Sadan, as well as at Divisional headquarters in Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, and Sambalpur. These teams are dedicated to the early restoration of train services and railway infrastructure should they be affected by the cyclone.

According to a release, ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal chaired a preparatory meeting on Tuesday and advised all the Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR and Divisional Railway Managers to take necessary steps to ensure zero risk to passengers. He emphasized on deployment of Special Teams for the early restoration of tracks, signaling systems and electrification, etc., to ensure quick restoration of the train services after the cyclone.

"ECoR has prioritized passenger safety by positioning specialized teams for the swift restoration of tracks, signaling systems, and electrification processes. In the event of power outages, diesel locomotives will be on standby to ensure continued train operations," the release said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever