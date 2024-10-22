The Odisha government has announced the closure of schools in 14 districts from October 23 to 25 as a precautionary measure against the impending Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall on October 24. The decision aims to ensure the safety of students amid forecasts of heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Odisha government orders closure of schools in 14 districts due to Cyclone Danax
Key Highlights
- Odisha schools closed from October 23 to 25 in 14 districts.
- Wind speeds may reach 110 km/h with heavy rainfall.
- Red alert issued for coastal districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore.
In light of the approaching Cyclone Dana, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools in 14 districts from 23rd to 25th October. The move comes as a precautionary measure, with the cyclonic storm expected to make landfall on 24th October, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds, as per ANI.
The announcement was made through an official order from the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner on 21st October. Schools in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack will remain closed during this period.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Dana, currently forming in the Bay of Bengal, will develop into a severe cyclonic storm by 23rd October, with potential landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on the night of 24th October. The cyclone is expected to bring wind speeds of 100 to 110 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 120 km/h.
IMD Prediction
According to the IMD’s forecast, a low-pressure system developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on 21st October. This system is expected to move towards the northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October. The IMD’s Bhubaneswar office has indicated that the storm is likely to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, by 24th October morning.
"The cyclone is very likely to cross the coasts of northern Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island late on the 24th or early on the 25th of October," the official order stated. Under its impact, several districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore, are expected to experience both heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Precautionary Measures
In response to the forecast, the Odisha government has issued warnings and advisories to ensure public safety. The closure of schools is one such measure to mitigate risks associated with the cyclone's impact. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has urged all relevant departments to remain on high alert and prepare for the impending storm.
Additionally, the IMD has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak, warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds on 24th October. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea until the storm passes.
Preparations Underway
On Monday, Odisha’s Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, chaired a review meeting in Bhubaneswar, where he assessed the state's preparedness for Cyclone Dana. The meeting was attended by the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, along with other key officials.
According to ANI, the Odisha government is coordinating with various agencies to ensure swift and effective response measures are in place. Emergency response teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas, and evacuation plans are ready, should they be needed.
The IMD has also advised that the impact of the cyclone will likely be felt from 23rd October, with significant rainfall beginning in coastal regions. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that essential services and relief measures are prepared for potential disruptions.
Cyclone Dana is expected to test the state's disaster preparedness yet again, and the government is urging all residents, particularly in coastal districts, to remain cautious and adhere to safety advisories issued by the local authorities.
(With inputs from ANI)
