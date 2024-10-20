'Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar', IMD said. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday

The coastal regions of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall as an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea has moved to the North Andaman Sea on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.



This circulation is expected to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours, news agency ANI reported.



According to the IMD, "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over East Central Bay of Bengal."



After that, it is expected to move northwest and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24, ANI stated.

IMD has issued a weather warning. "Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar", the weather bureau said.



Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh today, reported ANI, quoting a tweet put out by the weather bureau.

Earlier on October 19, IMD reported heavy rain in several isolated areas in Tamil Nadu, causing major services to be disrupted owing to the continuous rainfall on Saturday. Visuals from the city showed continuous rainfall leading to waterlogging on roads. Several areas in Chennai recorded extremely heavy rainfall until 8.30 am on Thursday.



Kathivakkam and Manali registered 23 cm and 21 cm of rainfall, respectively, while Cholavaram recorded 30 cm, Red Hills 28 cm, and Avadi 25 cm.



The depression over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest at a speed of 14 km per hour and crossed the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, near latitude 13.5 North and longitude 80.2 East, at around 4:30 am on Thursday.

