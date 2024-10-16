Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat 8 foot long mugger crocodile rescued from under Vadodara bridge

Gujarat: 8-foot-long mugger crocodile rescued from under Vadodara bridge

Updated on: 16 October,2024 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the early morning hours, passersby near the Rajmal compound spotted a huge 8-foot-long mugger crocodile under the Lalbaug bridge in Vadodara

Gujarat: 8-foot-long mugger crocodile rescued from under Vadodara bridge

The reptile was later handed over to the forest department

Listen to this article
Gujarat: 8-foot-long mugger crocodile rescued from under Vadodara bridge
x
00:00

In the wake of the post-monsoon season, the reptilian residents of Vadodara are often spotted in urban spaces. One such case involved the rescue of an 8-foot-long mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) from under Lalbaug bridge in a combined effort by Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and the Gujarat Forest Department. The crocodile has been handed over to the forest department and will soon be released back into the wild.


In the early morning hours, passersby near the Rajmal compound spotted a huge 8-foot-long mugger crocodile under the Lalbaug bridge in Vadodara. Seeing the crocodile stranded and distressed, one compassionate onlooker informed Wildlife SOS on its emergency rescue helpline (+91 9825011117), which is operated in collaboration with the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).


A four-member rescue team from Wildlife SOS-GSPCA arrived promptly and assessed the situation, as the incident occurred in a busy central location of the city. After almost an hour-long operation, the combined rescue team of Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and the Gujarat Forest Department safely rescued the crocodile. The reptile was later handed over to the forest department for further care and eventual release into its natural habitat.


Raj Bhavsar, Project Coordinator at Wildlife SOS and President of GSPCA, commented, “There was a brief spell of a shower during the time of Navratri, due to which the level of the Vishwamitri river had increased. Therefore the surrounding lowland areas including housing societies, factories and roads were flooded. When things went back to normal, the water receded, but in a few places crocodiles got stranded on dry land.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, remarked, “Our collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department and citizens is crucial in these rescue operations. The cooperation of the onlookers in letting the experts do their job shows how crucial our work has been in spreading awareness about wildlife conservation in urban areas.”

Karan Singh Rajput, Range Forest Officer, Vadodara, added, “By working together, the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA rescue team along with the forest department ensured the reptile’s safety while keeping the crowd at bay. The rescue of these crocodiles highlights the critical need for continued collaboration to promote peaceful coexistence between humans and wild animals.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vadodara gujarat india wildlife India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK