In the wake of the post-monsoon season, the reptilian residents of Vadodara are often spotted in urban spaces. One such case involved the rescue of an 8-foot-long mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) from under Lalbaug bridge in a combined effort by Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and the Gujarat Forest Department. The crocodile has been handed over to the forest department and will soon be released back into the wild.

In the early morning hours, passersby near the Rajmal compound spotted a huge 8-foot-long mugger crocodile under the Lalbaug bridge in Vadodara. Seeing the crocodile stranded and distressed, one compassionate onlooker informed Wildlife SOS on its emergency rescue helpline (+91 9825011117), which is operated in collaboration with the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).

A four-member rescue team from Wildlife SOS-GSPCA arrived promptly and assessed the situation, as the incident occurred in a busy central location of the city. After almost an hour-long operation, the combined rescue team of Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and the Gujarat Forest Department safely rescued the crocodile. The reptile was later handed over to the forest department for further care and eventual release into its natural habitat.

Raj Bhavsar, Project Coordinator at Wildlife SOS and President of GSPCA, commented, “There was a brief spell of a shower during the time of Navratri, due to which the level of the Vishwamitri river had increased. Therefore the surrounding lowland areas including housing societies, factories and roads were flooded. When things went back to normal, the water receded, but in a few places crocodiles got stranded on dry land.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, remarked, “Our collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department and citizens is crucial in these rescue operations. The cooperation of the onlookers in letting the experts do their job shows how crucial our work has been in spreading awareness about wildlife conservation in urban areas.”

Karan Singh Rajput, Range Forest Officer, Vadodara, added, “By working together, the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA rescue team along with the forest department ensured the reptile’s safety while keeping the crowd at bay. The rescue of these crocodiles highlights the critical need for continued collaboration to promote peaceful coexistence between humans and wild animals.”