The mortal remains of the celebrated folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' reached Delhi early Wednesday. The singer's last rites will be held in Patna, where her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music will be honoured. Leaders, including PM Modi, have expressed condolences on her passing.

The mortal remains of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as the "Bihar Kokila," arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early on Wednesday morning, according to ANI. Sharda Sinha, whose voice became synonymous with the folk music of Bihar, passed away on Tuesday evening at approximately 9.20 pm after suffering from refractory shock due to septicaemia, as per ANI.

Sharda Sinha had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since her diagnosis in 2018. Her health took a turn for the worse on Monday, leading to her hospitalisation in a critical state. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, shared details of the singer’s last rites, informing that her body would be transported to Patna, where her final rituals would be performed.

According to ANI, Anshuman Sinha said, “We have decided that my mother’s last rites will take place at the same place where my father’s last rites were held... Therefore, we will take her remains to Patna tomorrow.” The family and her admirers are deeply mourning her loss, especially as it coincides with the first day of the Chhath Puja festival, which holds particular significance in Bihar and is closely associated with her musical legacy.

Remembering his mother, Anshuman described her as a person with an “aura” that captivated everyone, saying, "This is a sad time for us... She was very close to all of us. Her singing and personality touched so many lives, and this is a shock for everyone who loved her. She left us on the first day of Chhath Puja... She will always remain in the hearts of the people."

Expressing his sorrow, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari paid tribute to Sinha’s immense contribution to Indian folk music, specifically Bhojpuri and Maithili genres, according to ANI. Tiwari said her last rites would be conducted with full honours in Bihar. "The loss of Sharda Sinha is irreplaceable," Tiwari said. "Her family has chosen to conduct her last rites in Bihar, and the Bihar government has been informed. PM Modi has also expressed his sorrow at her passing. She had once promised to visit my home, but this wish now remains unfulfilled. She will always be cherished in our hearts."

The Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on November 5 with the traditional 'Nahaay-Khaye' rituals, marking the beginning of the festival. Sharda Sinha’s Chhath songs, with their evocative renditions, have been an integral part of these celebrations for decades. Her songs brought a unique warmth to the festival, making her a cherished figure among devotees.

According to ANI, condolences poured in from all quarters, with leaders across the political spectrum mourning her loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his heartfelt condolences, recognising Sinha's lifelong contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili music. PM Modi remarked that the “echo of her melodious songs will last forever,” adding that her demise marks an “irreparable loss” to the music world. Other leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also paid tribute to the iconic singer.

Sharda Sinha, aged 72, leaves behind a rich legacy in Indian folk music, especially through her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi genres. Having started her career in the 1970s, Sinha became widely regarded as a cultural ambassador for Bihar, bringing traditional folk music to a national and even international audience. Known particularly for her Chhath geet, her songs remain a testament to her deep cultural roots and her lifelong dedication to folk music.

(With inputs from ANI)