September 5 is observed as the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, the saint who dedicated her life to the service of the poorest of the poor. Known for her unwavering compassion, humility, and devotion, Mother Teresa’s works have inspired millions around the world

File pic

Listen to this article Mother Teresa death anniversary 2024: Nobel laureate saw poverty as a form of violence x 00:00

September 5 is observed as the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, the saint who dedicated her life to the service of the poorest of the poor. Known for her unwavering compassion, humility, and devotion, Mother Teresa’s works have inspired millions around the world. Mother Teresa's death anniversary is observed as the International Day of Charity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910 in what is today North Macedonia. In 1928 she came to India and devoted her life to helping the destitute. She founded the order of Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata (Calcutta) in 1950, which became noted for its work among the poor.

In 1979, Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize, for her lifelong dedication to serving the poor, sick, and the marginalised. Through her Missionaries of Charity, she spent decades caring working with the most vulnerable sections of the society, especially in Kolkata, irrespective of their religion or background.

At the Nobel Prize ceremony, Mother Teresa said, “It is not enough for us to say, ‘I love God,’ but I also have to love my neighbor.” She asked that the traditional banquet be canceled, and the $192,000 saved be donated to the poor in India.

Mother Teresa saw poverty as a form of violence, a condition that deprived people of their dignity and humanity. She believed that peace could only come through service to others. Her Nobel Peace Prize not only highlighted her compassionate work but brought global recognition to the broader fight against poverty and suffering worldwide.

Even after her death, Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity continued her work and today operates in more than 130 countries. Fifteen years after her death, in 2012, the United Nations declared September 5, the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, as the International Day of Charity to serve as a reminder over the importance of helping those in need and promoting a culture of compassion and generosity.

According to the United Nations, “The International Day of Charity was established with the objective of sensitizing and mobilizing people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.”

On this day, many organisations around the world host fundraising events, campaigns, and initiatives to encourage public participation in charitable activities and change at least one person’s life.