Among the most notable was the Nobel Peace Prize, which she received in 1979 for her humanitarian efforts

Mother Teresa. File Photo

Listen to this article Mother Teresa's birth anniversary: All you need to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winner x 00:00

August 26 marks the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, one of the most revered figures of the 20th century. Known for her boundless compassion and dedication to the poor, sick, and marginalised, Mother Teresa's life and work continue to inspire millions around the world. Here’s everything you need to know about her legacy and the significance of Mother Teresa's birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early Life: The Beginnings of a Saint

Mother Teresa was born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, which is now the capital of North Macedonia. From a young age, she was deeply religious, influenced by her mother’s strong Catholic faith and commitment to charity. At 18, she left her home to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland, where she began her journey as a missionary. It was here that she took the name Sister Mary Teresa.

In 1929, she moved to India to begin her novitiate in Darjeeling, and soon after, she started teaching at a convent school in Kolkata. It was in Kolkata that she would eventually hear what she described as her “call within a call,” a divine message that led her to leave the convent and devote herself entirely to the service of the poorest of the poor.

Mother Teresa's birth anniversary: Founding the Missionaries of Charity

In 1950, Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. Starting with just 12 members, the organization grew rapidly, dedicated to serving the “poorest of the poor.” The Missionaries of Charity focused on providing care for those who were destitute, sick, and dying—people who were often ignored or abandoned by society.

Mother Teresa and her sisters established hospices for the dying, orphanages, leper colonies, and schools for underprivileged children. Her work was driven by a deep belief in the dignity of every human being, regardless of their circumstances. By the time of her death, the Missionaries of Charity had expanded to over 130 countries, with thousands of members continuing her mission.

Achievements and Global Recognition

Mother Teresa’s tireless work earned her international acclaim and numerous awards. Among the most notable was the Nobel Peace Prize, which she received in 1979 for her humanitarian efforts. During her acceptance speech, she emphasised the importance of love and compassion, saying, “It is not enough to be a good person. We must be people of action. Love cannot remain by itself—it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service.”

In 1980, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, recognising her significant contributions to society. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the United States and numerous other accolades from countries and organizations around the world.

Sainthood and Canonisation

Mother Teresa passed away on September 5, 1997, leaving behind a legacy of service and love that touched millions. Her death was met with an outpouring of grief, and she was given a state funeral in India, an honor rarely accorded to private individuals.

In 2003, just six years after her death, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa, a significant step toward sainthood. On September 4, 2016, Pope Francis canonised her as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, recognising her as a model of holiness and charity. Her feast day is celebrated on September 5, the anniversary of her death.

The Continuing Impact of Her Work

The Missionaries of Charity continue to operate globally, carrying forward Mother Teresa’s mission of serving the most vulnerable. They run homes for the dying, orphanages, and schools, providing care and support to those in need. Mother Teresa’s work also inspired countless other charitable organisations and individuals to follow in her footsteps.

Her legacy is not just in the institutions she founded but in the lives she touched and the values she embodied. She showed the world that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact, and that love and compassion can transcend boundaries of religion, nationality, and social status.

Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary is a day to celebrate the life of a woman who dedicated herself to the service of humanity. Her unwavering commitment to the poor and her belief in the power of love have left an indelible mark on the world. As we honor her memory, we are reminded of the enduring relevance of her message: that even in the smallest of acts, we can make a difference, and through love and service, we can bring hope to those who need it most.