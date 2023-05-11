Mother’s Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to share with your mother on this special day

In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14

Mother’s Day is observed to honour moms and the important role they play in our lives. Mother's Day is a celebration of mothers, motherhood, and maternal bonds. In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14.

This Mother’s Day take out time from your busy schedule and say thank you to your mothers for the endless sacrifices she has made, for the love and care she has showered upon you, and for every big or minute thing she has done.

Here are a few messages and quotes you can share with your mother, this Mother's Day:

I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!

You make this world so full of love by the beautiful touch of your motherhood. Thanks, mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

Raising me took a lot of patience and strength. Thanks for hanging in there. Happy Mother’s Day!

Thanks for being there for all the bad and good times. I wouldn’t be here without you—literally! Happy Mother’s Day.

There’s a reason why you can’t buy a mom at a Mother’s Day sale. Because moms are priceless!

Happy Mom’s Day to my best friend, biggest influence, friendliest therapist, and support system!

Your smile is enough to brighten up my every day and make it better than the last. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

It’s my time to tell you how lucky and special I feel and I am to be blessed with a mother as caring and loving as you. Wish you a happy Mother’s Day!

Thanks for always being there and helping me to remember what’s important in life. You are the best! Happy Mother’s Day

I want to wish you a calm and relaxing Mother’s Day as you too deserve to be pampered!

Thank you for always being the shining example of what I want to grow up like and being my inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day!

May this Mother’s Day, your life be filled with as much happiness as you brought to me.

Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom in the world!

