MP: 3 wagons of goods train carrying petroleum products derail in Ratlam

Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Ratlam
PTI

The wagons were being carried to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot, he said, adding, "Efforts are on to restore train traffic on the route."

Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday night but no one was injured, an official said. "One of the wagons is leaking petroleum product and we are taking all precautions to avoid any untoward incident," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam Rajnish Kumar told PTI.


The wagons were being carried to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot, he said, adding, "Efforts are on to restore train traffic on the route." "The movement trains on the up line has not been affected. We will soon start moving down line trains through the up track. As of now, only two trains are stranded because of the incident," the DRM said.


Soon after the incident, senior railway officials rushed to the spot with relief and rescue teams while announcements were made on the public address system, asking people to stay away from the derailed wagons and not light any cigarette or bidis.


Among the three wagons, one has already been lifted and another required a crane for it to be moved away from the tracks. Asked about the possibility of any sabotage, Kumar said, "Our focus is on the restoration of train traffic. An investigation is being conducted to know the cause of the derailment."

