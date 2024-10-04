The wagons were being carried to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot, he said, adding, "Efforts are on to restore train traffic on the route."

Representation Pic

Listen to this article MP: 3 wagons of goods train carrying petroleum products derail in Ratlam x 00:00

Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday night but no one was injured, an official said. "One of the wagons is leaking petroleum product and we are taking all precautions to avoid any untoward incident," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam Rajnish Kumar told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wagons were being carried to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot, he said, adding, "Efforts are on to restore train traffic on the route." "The movement trains on the up line has not been affected. We will soon start moving down line trains through the up track. As of now, only two trains are stranded because of the incident," the DRM said.

Soon after the incident, senior railway officials rushed to the spot with relief and rescue teams while announcements were made on the public address system, asking people to stay away from the derailed wagons and not light any cigarette or bidis.

Among the three wagons, one has already been lifted and another required a crane for it to be moved away from the tracks. Asked about the possibility of any sabotage, Kumar said, "Our focus is on the restoration of train traffic. An investigation is being conducted to know the cause of the derailment."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever