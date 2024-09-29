Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh 6 people killed several injured as bus collides with parked dumper in Maihar

Madhya Pradesh: 6 people killed, several injured as bus collides with parked dumper in Maihar

Updated on: 29 September,2024 02:33 PM IST  |  Maihar
ANI |

Top

The front part of the bus was damaged and six people were killed; Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited

Madhya Pradesh: 6 people killed, several injured as bus collides with parked dumper in Maihar

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: 6 people killed, several injured as bus collides with parked dumper in Maihar
x
00:00

At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured when a bus collided with a parked dumper in the Maihar District on Saturday night.


Maihar SP Sudhir Agarwal said, "In this accident, 17-20 injured have been admitted to different hospitals. 6 people have lost their lives. The bus was going from Prayagraj to Nagpur. The accident occurred when the bus collided with a dumper parked on the roadside."


He further said that the front part of the bus was damaged and six people were killed.


Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news madhya pradesh Accident india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK