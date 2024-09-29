Madhya Pradesh: 6 people killed, several injured as bus collides with parked dumper in Maihar

The front part of the bus was damaged and six people were killed; Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited

At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured when a bus collided with a parked dumper in the Maihar District on Saturday night.

Maihar SP Sudhir Agarwal said, "In this accident, 17-20 injured have been admitted to different hospitals. 6 people have lost their lives. The bus was going from Prayagraj to Nagpur. The accident occurred when the bus collided with a dumper parked on the roadside."

He further said that the front part of the bus was damaged and six people were killed.

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

