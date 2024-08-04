Three injured as vehicle in MP CM's cavalcade collides with autorickshaw

Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Three injured as vehicle in MP CMs cavalcade collides with autorickshaw

Updated on: 04 August,2024 09:29 PM IST  |  Rajgarh
PTI |

The incident occurred near a hotel in Sarangpur when the chief minister was going towards Shajapur from Bhopal, an official said

Representational Pic/File

A vehicle from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cavalcade on Sunday collided with an autorickshaw, leaving three persons with minor injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.


The incident occurred near a hotel in Sarangpur when the chief minister was going towards Shajapur from Bhopal, an official said.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra said the auto driver, his wife and their 13-year-old son were travelling in the three-wheeler when it collided with a vehicle from the CM's cavalcade.


The three occupants of the auto sustained minor injuries and district administration officials took them to the hospital. The boy was admitted for a check-up, he said.

Later, Minister of State Gautam Tetwal visited the injured.

Tetwal said the state government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured.

CM Yadav also spoke to the SP and district collector after reaching Shajapur and took updates about the health of the injured, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

