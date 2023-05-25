The candidates can access their MP Board 10th, 12th Result on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education - mpbse.nic.in

Image used for representational purpose

Listen to this article MP Board 10th, 12th Result declared: 55.28 per cent clear class 12 exam x 00:00

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 has been declared by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Thursday at around 12:30 PM. The candidates can access their results on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education - mpbse.nic.in. The result also be checked at mpresults.nic.in.

In 2023, over 18 lakh candidates registered for MP Board 10th, 12th board examination in Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. Whereas, the Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 2 to April 1, this year.

According to reports, the class 10 pass percentage is 63.29 per cent, while the class 12 pass percentage is 55.28 per cent.

Also read: GSEB 10th SSC Result announced, 64.62 per cent clear the exam

Moreover, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday released the GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023. The result was declared at around 8 AM. The result can be accessed on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board - gseb.org. Moreover, candidates can access their results will through WhatsApp by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971 to view scorecard.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the for the GSEB SSC examination this year. According to latest reports, the pass percentage is 64.62 per cent. The examination was conducted from 14 to 28 March 2023.

(This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs)