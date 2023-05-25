Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the for the GSEB SSC examination this year

Image used for representational purpose

Listen to this article GSEB 10th SSC Result announced, 64.62 per cent clear the exam x 00:00

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday released the GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023. The result was declared at around 8 AM.

The result can be accessed on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board - gseb.org. Moreover, candidates can access their results will through WhatsApp by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971 to view scorecard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the for the GSEB SSC examination this year. According to latest reports, the pass percentage is 64.62 per cent. The examination was conducted from 14 to 28 March 2023.

Also read: WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023 announced: Check Uccha Madhyamik result details here

How to check the results:

- Open official website of the board at gseb.org

- click on the GSEB SSC 10th 2023 result link on homepage

- Enter your credentials to log in

- Results will be appeared on the screen

- Check your result, save the copy and you print for future reference