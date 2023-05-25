Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023, check details
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > GSEB 10th SSC Result announced 6462 per cent clear the exam

GSEB 10th SSC Result announced, 64.62 per cent clear the exam

Updated on: 25 May,2023 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the for the GSEB SSC examination this year

GSEB 10th SSC Result announced, 64.62 per cent clear the exam

Image used for representational purpose

Listen to this article
GSEB 10th SSC Result announced, 64.62 per cent clear the exam
x
00:00

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday released the GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023. The result was declared at around 8 AM.


The result can be accessed on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board - gseb.org. Moreover, candidates can access their results will through WhatsApp by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971 to view scorecard.


Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the for the GSEB SSC examination this year. According to latest reports, the pass percentage is 64.62 per cent. The examination was conducted from 14 to 28 March 2023.


Also read: WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023 announced: Check Uccha Madhyamik result details here

How to check the results:

- Open official website of the board at gseb.org
- click on the GSEB SSC 10th 2023 result link on homepage
- Enter your credentials to log in
- Results will be appeared on the screen
- Check your result, save the copy and you print for future reference

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news gujarat ahmedabad gandhinagar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK