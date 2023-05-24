Breaking News
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023 announced: Check Uccha Madhyamik result details here

Updated on: 24 May,2023 02:00 PM IST  |  Kolkata
The WBCHSE or Uccha Madhyamik results can be accessed at -- wbresults.nic.in or indiaresult.com at 12:30 pm

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023 announced: Check Uccha Madhyamik result details here

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023 announced: Check Uccha Madhyamik result details here
The WB HS board or the class 12 results have been released by West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Wednesday. The results can be accessed at -- wbresults.nic.in or indiaresult.com at 12:30 pm.


For the Higher Secondary examination, over 8 lakh students had registered and the pass percentage is 89.25 this year, 2023.


The state education minister Bratya Basu took it Twitter to congratulate the students. "The result of Higher Secondary Examination 2023 has been published today. The pass rate is 89.25%. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the successful students. I wish you to be very accomplished, be a good person, shine the face of Bengal and Bengalis," Basu tweeted.


Subhrangsu Sardar topped the HS exam scoring 496 marks out of total 500 marks. Subrangsu scored 99.2 per cent. Subhrangsu Sardar from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South 24 Parganas district.

The class 12 HS exams were conducted from March 14 to March 27 this year.

How to check the result?

To check the results on the official website, candidates can follow these instructions:

- Navigate to the official website for WB results at wbresults.nic.in.
- Select the WBCHSE HS result 2023 link located on the homepage.
- Enter your details and click on the submit button.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Check the results and save the page by downloading it.
- Print a physical copy of the result for future requirements.

