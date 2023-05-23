According to Kerala Board of Public Examinations, the results for board examination will be declared at 3 pm

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Kerala 12th results to be announced on May 25 x 00:00

The result date for Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2023 has been announced by Kerala Board of Public Examinations. The Kerala 12th results will be released on May 25, 2023, said the board.

According to Kerala Board of Public Examinations, the results for board examination will be declared at 3 pm.

The results can be checked at keralaresults.nic.in.

Across various exam centres in Kerala, the examination for Higher Secondary and VHSE exams began on March 10 and ended on March 30, 2023.

Also read: CBSE results: Pass percentage sees big dip

According to reports, over 9 lakh students have registered themselves the Higher Secondary (HS) 1st and 2nd year public examination and the VHSE was appeared by a total of 60,000 students.

In 2022, out of the 3,61,091 student who appeared for the exams, 3,02,865 students passed the Higher Secondary exams with an overall pass percentage of 83.87. in 2021, the pass percentage was 87.94%. 78 schools have recorded 100 percent pass percentage.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)