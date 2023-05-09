Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > MP Female cheetah translocated from South Africa dies in Kuno National Park

MP: Female cheetah translocated from South Africa dies in Kuno National Park

Updated on: 09 May,2023 05:29 PM IST  |  Madhya Pradesh
PTI |

Top

Daksha was released in enclosure number one and two male cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, were released from boma 7 (enclosure) for mating, but it appears that the male cheetahs turned violent during the process which is a normal thing

MP: Female cheetah translocated from South Africa dies in Kuno National Park

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article
MP: Female cheetah translocated from South Africa dies in Kuno National Park
x
00:00

Female cheetah 'Daksha', translocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa, died on Tuesday, a forest official said.


Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the KNP. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively.




"Daksha was found in injured condition in the morning by a monitoring team of KNP. She was immediately given necessary medication and treatment but she died around 12 noon," the official said.


Daksha was released in enclosure number one and two male cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, were released from boma 7 (enclosure) for mating, but it appears that the male cheetahs turned violent during the process which is a normal thing, the official added.

Also read: Cheetah that strayed out of Kuno National Park rescued

In such a scenario, it is difficult for the monitoring team to interfere while the female cheetah died.

Cheetahs Sasha' and 'Uday', who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches in September 2022 and later, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, officials had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news madhya pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK