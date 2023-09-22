MP: Four dead, one injured as truck rams into parked vehicle in Jabalpur

Four persons were killed and one injured on Friday after a truck rammed into a stationary lorry in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said

Four persons were killed and one injured on Friday after a truck rammed into a stationary lorry in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day near a toll plaza in Mohtra area under Gosalpur police station limits, some 32 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Burman and Sandeep Upadhyaya, the driver and cleaner, respectively, of the stationary truck, and their friends Sandeep Burman and Shivam Kushwaha, said Sithora area sub divisional officer of police Parul Sharma.

"Two persons died on the spot and the rest while being shifted to hospital. The injured person, Pawan Kushwaha, has been hospitalised. All of them were standing near the stationary vehicle. The two trucks, which were going to Katni, have been impounded," Sharma said.

