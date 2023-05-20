Madhya Pradesh: Man held for inflammatory post on social media

The man had shared an objectionable post after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad last month. Atiq, a former MP, and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range amid police and media presence on April 15 in Prayagraj

A 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has been arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media, an official said on Saturday.

During social media monitoring, the police came across an Instagram post that read Rau Me Aatank, 18 May Ko (terror in Rau on May 18), the official said.

The message was posted by one Bilal Qureshi who had also shared it on other social media platforms, said Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi, in-charge, Rau police station.

Qureshi was taken into custody on Friday night and his mobile phone was seized, he said.

The man had also shared another objectionable post after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad last month. Atiq, a former MP, and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range amid police and media presence on April 15 in Prayagraj.

It was found that the man's social media posts were in violation of Indore police commissioner's directives under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding use of social media in their jurisdiction, he said.

He was booked under CrPC section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant). A court has remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, said Raghuvanshi.

