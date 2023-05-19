Maharashtra: SIT starts probe into Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple 'forcible entry' case

SIT chief Sukhwinder Singh reportedly visited the Shiva temple, one of 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country, examined relevant CCTV camera footage and met the temple's trustees

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday began probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from another religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district, according to the PTI.

SIT chief Sukhwinder Singh visited the Shiva temple, one of 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country, examined relevant CCTV camera footage and met the temple's trustees, the news agency reported on Friday.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on a complaint lodged by a temple official against four persons under section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) of the Indian Penal Code after the May 13 incident.

I met some people and will meet some more people. I will listen to their views, see related documents and accordingly a decision will be taken, Singh told reporters in Nashik, as per the PTI.

Police had earlier said that the group that arrived at the entrance of the temple on the night of May 13 included local people.

Prima facie, they requested temple authorities to allow them to perform the ritual of offering 'dhoop' (incense) to the deity from the entrance steps as per a decades-old tradition.

The temple guards, however, stopped them, leading to a row. The incident had taken a violent turn later.

Subsequently, some Hindu organisations demanded that action be taken against the group for trying to enter the temple, claiming that non-Hindus are not allowed to enter it.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a detailed investigation in the matter. Fadnavis had also ordered setting up of an SIT to probe the entire incident.

Accordingly, an SIT was formed to probe the matter.

Following the incident, the members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj also sprinkled 'gomutra' (cow urine) on the steps as a 'purification' ritual.

Meanwhile, in an interview to a news channel, a devotee at the nearby Gulab Shah Wali Dargah said that in view of the controversy, the tradition of offering incense will be stopped from next year.

