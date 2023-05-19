Uddhav-led government did nothing for farmers hit by rains, crop loss: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray did not do anything for farmers distressed by unseasonal rains and crop loss and relief was provided to them by the Eknath Shinde dispensation

Maharashtra deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavi on Friday attacked the Uddhav-led government over farmers issues in the state.

Fadnavis said that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray did not do anything for farmers distressed by unseasonal rains and crop loss and relief was provided to them by the Eknath Shinde dispensation, the PTI reported.

Addressing a gathering of BJP functionaries in Katol, Nagpur, Fadnavis said that the Shinde government in the state had started various farmer welfare schemes after coming to power in June last year, adding that 12-hour daytime power supply will begin for the agriculture sector soon under the CM Saur (solar) Krishi Yojana, the news agency reported.

"The Uddhav Thackeray government did not do anything for farmers hits by unseasonal rains that damaged crops. Financial assistance was provided to them by the Eknath Shinde government. The Maharashtra government has set aside Rs 3,000 crore for drip irrigation, cotton shredders and will implement four schemes for farmers," he said, according to the PTI.

Expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win upcoming polls in the state, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis asked party workers to reach out to citizens and explain to them the benefits of government schemes.

Last month, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had said that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers and is being prepared to assess crop losses caused due to unseasonal rains.

Speaking in the state Assembly, CM Shinde said he has spoken to the collectors of Nanded and Nashik districts to take stock of the extent of losses caused due to unseasonal rains.

"Regarding the damage caused due to unseasonal rains, I have spoken to the Nanded and Nashik District Collectors yesterday. They have been instructed to conduct panchnamas of the damage immediately. Panchnamas are being done today in Ardhapur and Mudkhed talukas in the presence of the Nanded District Collector, while panchnamas are also going on in the Nashik district. We will soon receive the report of these panchnamas," he said.

