MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board to release results today at mpbse.nic.in

Students will be able to access their MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2023 from 12:30 pm onwards through the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and 12 results 2023 today, on May 25. To check their Class 10 and 12 results after announcement, student need to visit the official website of the MP Board. 


Students will be able to access their MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2023 from 12:30 pm onwards through the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in.


A total of 19 lakh students registered to appear in the MP Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.


In order to pass the MP board exams, students must obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks.

This year, over 19 lakh students have appeared for the MP 10th,12th examinations across the state. The MP board Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5, while the MP Class 10 exams took place from March 1 to March 27.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to download marksheet?

Students can download their MP Board 10th,12th marksheet after the announcement of Madhya Pradesh results. Follow these steps to download marksheet:

Log in to the official website:mpresults.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the 'MP Board result 2023' link

Click on the link and submit

Enter login details like roll number date of birth

Press enter and check result

Download for future use.

MP Board 10th,12th Result 2023: Check result via mobile app

To download the MP Board Marksheet and Certificate, follow these steps on Digilocker:

Step 1: Create an account on Digilocker.

Step 2: Log in to Digilocker or visit the website.

Step 3: Add your Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Click on the "Pull Partner Documents" button in the left sidebar.

Step 5: Select either "Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)" or "Madhya Pradesh Board of Sr Secondary Education (MPBSE)."

Step 6: Choose the Marksheet option.

Step 7: Enter the year of passing and roll number.

Step 8: Fill in all the details as per your MP Board 10th,12th Admit Card 2023.

Step 9: Download your MPBSE 10th Marksheet or MPBSE 12th Marksheet

