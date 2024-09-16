The MPSC aspirants had protested in Maharashtra's Pune last month after the dates of Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) test and Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination clashed

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a meeting to sort out demands of the protesting Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants.

Sharad Pawar also said that he had not got the CM's appointment so far to discuss the issue.

Both were scheduled for August 25.

The MPSC aspirants had sought postponement of Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination. They had also sought getting 258 posts of the agriculture department under the ambit of the latest MPSC prelims.

Sharad Pawar, at the time, had said he would join the agitation if the government failed to resolve the issue. The MPSC had later postponed the exam and said it would announce new dates soon, as per the PTI.

The new dates have not yet been announced and the decision regarding the 258 posts from agriculture department is also yet to be taken, Sharad Pawar said that in the letter.

Sharad Pawar also shared the letter written to CM Shinde on X.

He stated that there is a large number of students taking competitive exams in the state. It is imperative to find a way out of the delay in the competitive examination and the dissatisfaction caused by it among the students. In view of the dissatisfaction among the students and the agitation that took place, a letter has been written to CM Shinde to meet and seek their demands and to conduct the competitive examination at the earliest.

The state government should take a decision soon since the code of the conduct for the assembly polls may be announced, he said.

"Despite selection for PSI, Sales Tax Assistant posts, several candidates have not yet been appointed. All these demands of MPSC aspirants are appropriate. I have been trying to help them solve these issues but I have not got your appointment," Sharad Pawar said, the news agency reported.

He asked the CM Shinde to spare time to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

(with PTI inputs)