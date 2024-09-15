Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's comments came a day after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the Congress government in Karnataka was trying to shut down Ganesh festival celebrations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat accuses Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde of spreading 'fake news' x 00:00

Congress Legislature Party leader in Maharashtra Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of creating religious discord by spreading "fake news", reported PTI.

"The only thing that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are doing full time is creating a fake narrative by constantly spreading fake news," Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat claimed in a post on X and asked whether they were running "fake news factories".

Earlier, they protested against a statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding reservation, which he did not make, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.

"And now an attempt is being made to create religious discord in the state by spreading fake news about what did not happen in Karnataka," he claimed.

"The people of the state are wise and along with your fake narrative, your government will also be uprooted," Thorat said.

Opposition is silent on anti-Ganesh festival activities in Karnataka: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the Opposition targeted his government over the collapse of a statue of Shivaji Maharaj, but remains silent about police in Congress-ruled Karnataka putting a Ganesh idol in a police van, reported PTI.

Videos purportedly showing Karnataka police taking away a Ganesh idol from protestors and putting it in a police van have gone viral on social media.

Speaking at a rally in Dharashiv district, Shinde referred to the controversy in the neighbouring state.

"The opposition parties politicised the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue (in Sindhudurg). But they have remained silent about the Karnataka police's action which insulted the people's faith. The Congress government there is trying to shut down Ganesh festival celebrations," he said, reported PTI.

"The government not only insulted the faith but put a Ganesh idol in a police van. The opposition did not speak a single word," the chief minister added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)