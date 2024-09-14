Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticised the opposition for targeting his government over the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, while remaining silent on a recent incident in Congress-ruled Karnataka, where a Ganpati idol was placed in a police van

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde criticised the opposition for targeting his government over the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, while remaining silent on a recent incident in Congress-ruled Karnataka, where a Ganpati idol was placed in a police van, reported news agency PTI.

Videos circulating on social media show the Karnataka cops taking a Ganpati idol from protestors and placing it in a police van, prompting widespread reaction online.

At a rally in Dharashiv district, CM Shinde addressed the controversy in Karnataka, reported news agency PTI. "The opposition politicised the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Sindhudurg. But they are silent on the Karnataka Police’s actions, which have disrespected the people's faith. The Congress government there is attempting to suppress Ganesh festival celebrations," Shinde said.

He further remarked, "This act not only disrespected the religious sentiments of the people but also placed a Ganpati idol in a police van. Yet, the opposition has not uttered a word in response."

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the situation in violence-hit Nagamangala town in Mandya district has stabilised, according to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Clashes erupted during a Ganesh idol procession in the town, leading to stone-pelting and damage to shops and vehicles on Wednesday night.

"The situation in Nagamangala is now peaceful, and steps have been taken to ensure no further incidents occur. I have directed officials to organise a peace meeting, and additional police forces are stationed there," Parameshwara informed reporters.

Stones pelted, shops damaged during Ganpati idol procession

So far, around 55 individuals have been arrested and placed in judicial custody, police sources confirmed. Addressing concerns raised by opposition parties, including Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, regarding the first information report (FIR), Parameshwara assured, "The police will act in accordance with the law."

In response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)decision to send a fact-finding team to Nagamangala, the Home Minister said, "Let them gather the facts and inform us. If their findings reveal anything significant, we will address it. It will make our work easier."

The BJP's fact-finding panel, comprising MLA C N Ashwath Narayan, former Ministers Byrathi Basavaraj and K C Narayana Gowda, state secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, will visit the town and submit a detailed report to the party within a week.

According to police, tensions escalated after an argument broke out between two groups during the Ganesh idol procession from Badri Koppalu village. Stones were allegedly thrown, leading to further violence.

(With PTI inputs)