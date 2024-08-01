Thackeray on Wednesday threw down a challenge to Fadnavis saying "either you will be there, or I will"

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's dare to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and said those talking of challenging others must realise if they have the strength to do so, reported news agency PTI.

Thackeray on Wednesday threw down a challenge to Fadnavis saying "either you will be there, or I will", reported PTI.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said no one should speak of finishing others completely in politics.

"Those who talk of giving a challenge should realize where we stand. For that one needs strength. Just like making random comments, no one can finish the other one," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, reported PTI.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur that Thackeray's language showed his mental bankruptcy.

"Thackeray is worried about his party's falling vote share in Konkan and Mumbai. The day he aligned with the Congress, his supporters abandoned him. When aligned with BJP, he won 18 Lok Sabha seats, but now the numbers have fallen. Thackeray is showing his mental bankruptcy by stooping so low and attacking Fadnavis," Bawankule said, reported PTI.

The people of Maharashtra are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP) will win assembly polls convincingly, he asserted.

Asked on speculation about Fadnavis being considered for the post BJP national president (in place of JP Nadda who is now Union minister), Bawankule said he does not know what the central leadership will decide.

"However, Devendra Fadnavis has huge organisational experience. He has worked as Maharashtra BJP president and has national organisational experience as well. But, Maharashtra needs the vision of Devendra Fadnavis," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the allegations levelled by NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, and threw down a challenge to the former ally saying "either you will be there, or I will."

Speaking at a gathering of party workers, Thackeray also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Maharashtra once again to campaign in the coming assembly elections after the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"Anil Deshmukh recently spoke about how Fadnavis planned to put me and (Uddhav's son) Aaditya behind bars. After tolerating everything, I now stand with determination. Either you will be there, or I will," Thackeray said, indicating how acrimonious the relations between the two former good friends have become.

Reacting to Thackeray's tirade elsewhere, Fadnavis said he does not bother anyone on his own, but "if anyone messes with me, I do not spare him either."

Last week Deshmukh, a former home minister of the state, alleged that an 'intermediary' of Fadnavis had asked him to provide affidavits against important figures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, including then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister Aaditya Thackeray, to avoid getting embroiled in litigation himself. Fadnavis promptly denied the allegation.

(With inputs from PTI)