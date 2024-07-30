Among the projects, the biggest ventures are from JSW Green Mobility Ltd (Rs 27,200 crore) and JSW Energy PS Eleven Ltd (Rs 25,000 crore), in the fields of electric and hybrid cars, and lithium battery manufacturing, respectively

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday granted nod to seven big-ticket industrial projects worth more than Rs 81,000 crore, while making the announcement CM Shinde said that it will create 20,000 jobs.

According to the ANI, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "A decision has been taken in the Cabinet sub-committee meeting today. An investment of Rs 81,000 crores has been approved, which will create 20,000 jobs directly and around a lakh jobs indirectly... Many MoUs will be signed tomorrow also, after which more than 1 lakh investments will be made here in semiconductors, industries are coming here, whatever help they need, our government is giving it. We have adopted a liberal policy due to which industries give priority here, this will create jobs and we will soon achieve the target of Maharashtra for 1 trillion dollars which will contribute to PM Modi's target of 5 trillion dollars economy"

Among the projects, the biggest ventures are from JSW Green Mobility Ltd (Rs 27,200 crore) and JSW Energy PS Eleven Ltd (Rs 25,000 crore), in the fields of electric and hybrid cars, and lithium battery manufacturing, respectively. The state's first integrated semiconductor project has been proposed at Taloja, an industrial town in Raigad district located on Mumbai's outskirts, reported the PTI.

The approved projects are to come up in Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state, where assembly polls are due in October.

The 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) government has been facing opposition criticism that under its rule promoters of big-ticket projects are choosing other states over Maharashtra, an industrial powerhouse. However, the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, facing a resurgent opposition after the Lok Sabha poll results, has rejected their charge.

An official statement issued after the cabinet meeting said JSW Energy PS Eleven Ltd's mega lithium battery project will come up in Nagpur, in the Vidarbha region, at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore and it is expected to generate 5,000 jobs, as per the PTI.

JSW Green Mobility Ltd's project, that will see manufacturing of electric and hybrid cars in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 27,200 crore, is expected to generate over 5,200 jobs. It is envisaged that the plant will see manufacturing of 5 lakh electric cars and one lakh commercial cars, said the statement, according to the PTI.

The integrated semiconductor project at Taloja will cost Rs 12,000 crore and is expected to generate more than 4,000 jobs, it said.

In the second phase, investments of similar amounts will be made in Mahape in Navi Mumbai. Work on the Mahape project will start on a pilot basis in September, said the statement.

Avaada Electro's integrated solar and PV (photovoltaic) modules and electrolyzer project will come up in Nagpur and Panvel. The project will cost Rs 13,647 crore and is expected to generate 8,000 jobs, it said.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages' fruit pulp and juice facility will come up in Ratnagiri, in the coastal Konkan region, at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd's alcohol manufacturing unit will come up in MIDC Nagpur at a cost of 1,785 crore, said the statement.

Ajit Pawar holds marathon meetings at Mantralaya, several key decisions taken

Meanwhile, Several decisions were on Tuesday taken after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held multiple meetings, an official statement said.

Water Supply Scheme and Waste Water Treatment Project for Ranjangaon Ganpati (Pune)

Submit a revised proposal to Ranjangaon Ganpati (Dist. Pune) Gram Panchayat to start a new water supply scheme from Ghod Dharan under Jal Jeevan Mission. Supply 500 cubic meters of water daily to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that funds will be provided from the District Planning Committee to set up a waste water treatment project in the Gram Panchayat area of Ranjangaon.

Relief to 9698 tribal farmers

Ajit Pawar directed the officials to submit a comprehensive proposal to provide relief to 9698 tribal farmers of the state who have been left out of the Institutional Selective Loan System due to various reasons.

Assistance of Rs 5,000 per hectare to cotton and soyabean producing farmers within the limit of two hectares.

In order to provide relief to the farmers of the state, the decision was taken today by the Agriculture Department to provide assistance of Rs 5,000 per hectare to the cotton and soybean producing farmers in the Kharif crop season 2023-24, within the limit of two hectares.

Agreement to set up skill-based certificate course center in Pune

An agreement was signed between the state government and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to set up a skill-based certificate course center in Pune in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Through this agreement, employment opportunities will be provided to the youth of the state in the country and abroad.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)