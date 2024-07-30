Maharashtra rains: Only 20 per cent water stock available in 11 major reservoirs of Marathwada

The storage in Sina Kolegaon reservoir in Dharashiv and Majalgaon reservoir in Beed district is at zero level, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Water storage in eleven major irrigation projects in Marathwada region stood at a mere 20.14 percent by the end of July amid the ongoing Maharashtra rains, an official report here said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The storage in Sina Kolegaon reservoir in Dharashiv and Majalgaon reservoir in Beed district is at zero level, it said.

The region has so far received 59.6 percent of the average rainfall between June and September, but there has been much less rainfall in the main catchment areas of the Godavari valley, an official said, according to the PTI.

According to the news agency, the Jayakwadi on the Godavari in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the biggest dam in the region, had on Tuesday only 7.23 percent of water storage, much less than 30.93 percent on the same day last year. Jayakwadi has so far received inflow of 127 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water.

Vishnupuri dam on the Godavari river in Nanded district has 88.46 percent stock, against 62.82 percent on the same day last year, the report said.

But no other dam-reservoir in the region is even half full, the PTI reported.

Majalgaon and Sina Kolegaon projects have dead storage (below zero percent) though they received inflows of 19.10 MCM and 7.19 MCM since June 1.

Project-wise water storage in various reservoirs in Marathwada: Jayakwadi (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) 7.23 percent, Nimn Dudhana (Parbhani) 8.14 percent, Yeldari (Parbhani) 31.31 percent, Siddheshwar (Hingoli) 24.82 percent, Majalgaon (Beed) zero, Manjara (Beed) 1.37 percent, Penganga (Nanded) 43.67 percent, Manar (Nanded) 49.37 percent, Nimn Terna (Dharashiv) 27.60 percent, Vishnupuri (Nanded) 88.46 percent, Sina Kolegaon (Dharashiv) zero percent, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Chandrapur records highest maximum temperature on Tuesday

The Chandrapur district in Maharashtra recorded highest maximum temperature on Tuesday, according to a weather bulletin.

It stated that the district recorded 33.2 degree Celsius on July 30 amid the monsoon season in the state.

The weather department said that in the state, the lowest minimum temperature was reported in Mahabaleshwar with 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Meanwhile as rains took a break in Mumbai, the city on July 30 recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 was recorded in the city.

(with PTI inputs)