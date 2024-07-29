The adjoining Thane district recorded 17.6 mm rainfall and Palghar recorded 18 mm of rains between 8:30 to 5:30 pm

Representational Pic/File/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Maharashtra rains: Satara records 59.7 mm rainfall, Mumbai witnesses moderate showers x 00:00

Parts of Maharashtra continued to witness rains on Monday with some districts recording moderate to heavy rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the weather department's data regarding Maharashtra rains, Satara district recorded 59.7 mm rainfall as Mumbai witnessed moderate showers between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on July 29.

Mumbai's Santacruz Observatory recorded 4.8 mm of rainfall while the Colaba Observatory registered 5.6 mm of rains during the period, an official data showed.

According to the IMD's Mumbai weather update, the Colaba Observatory recorded rainfall of 1882 mm since June 1 while the Santacruz Observatory recorded rainfall of 2012.5 mm in the same time period.

Meanwhile, the adjoining Thane district recorded 17.6 mm rainfall and Palghar recorded 18 mm of rains between 8:30 to 5:30 pm.

As per the data-

Raigad's Alibaug observatory recorded 4.2 mm rains and the districts Matheran Observatory recorded 42 mm of rainfall.

Other districts data as per different weather stations recorded---Ratnagiri 5.7 mm, Ratnagiri's Harnai Observatory 2 mm, Pune 4.1 mm, Nashik 8.4 mm, Jalgaon 11.6 mm, Kolhapur 1 mm, Latur 2 mm, Dharashiv 1 mm and Ahmednagar 0.5 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, after nearly a fortnight of heavy rains in Mumbai and the metropolitan region, Mumbai on Monday witnessed overcast skies with a spell of drizzle. Last week, several areas across Mumbai and MMR region faced waterlogging and rail traffic was affected as services were delayed due to the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had stated that Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate rainfall on Monday.

The weather agency said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places towards evening/night.

"Moderate rains in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places towards evening/ night," the weather agency said. IMD, in the Mumbai weather update, said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 26 degrees Celcius respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

High wave warning for the coast of Thane, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai City, Maharashtra from Dongi point to Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.6 - 3.7 meters are forecasted from 17:30 hours on 27-07-2024 to 20:30 hours on 29-07-2024, the IMD said on Sunday.