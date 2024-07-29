Mumbai gets its water from seven reservoirs: Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Tansa, and Tulsi.

The water levels of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are currently at 73.77 per cent. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows the seven reservoirs have 10,67,703 million litres or 73.77 per cent of water.

Seven reservoirs provide water to Mumbai: Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Upper and Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar.

Tansa's water level is 98.77 per cent, based on BMC data. In the meantime, the percentages of portable water stocks in Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, and Upper Vaitarna are 71.56 per cent, 75.40 per cent, and 44.35 per cent, respectively. Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes all have 100 per cent portable water levels.

Due to the continuous heavy rains, Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to overflow last Thursday. Tansa Lake overflowed last Wednesday around 4 pm, bringing the total volume of water in all seven reservoirs to 17 days in a single day.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

According to a mid-day report, between 23 and 24, all seven lakes' catchment areas received more than 60 mm of rainfall, with Upper Vaitarna Lake receiving the most at 115 mm.

Tansa Lake, located in Thane's Shahpur district, supplies Mumbai with approximately 400 million gallons of water. On July 26, 2023, it overflowed. It separated on July 14, 2022, and July 22, 2021, the previous years. Tansa Lake has a total storage capacity of 1.45 lakh million litres.

Tulsi Lake, one of the two lakes that directly supply water to the BMC, began to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, replicating the catastrophe that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Mumbai residents awakened to an overcast sky and a drizzle. After nearly a fortnight of heavy rain that created widespread waterlogging, the city has been peaceful.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai weather report, the city and its suburbs will experience moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours. "Moderate rains in city & suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places towards evening/ night," IMD forecast stated.