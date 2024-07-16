This year, the Ashura will begin on the evening of July 16 and will be celebrated on July 17

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Muharram 2024: What is Aashura and how do different people celebrate it? x 00:00

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. The Islamic calendar is divided into 12 months and has 354 days. After Ramadan, or Ramzan, Muharram is believed to be the most sacred month in Islam.

What is Ashura?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, marks the martyrdom of Imam Husain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. This year, the Ashura will begin on the evening of July 16, 2024, and will be celebrated on July 17, 2024.

While Bohras Ashura marked on Tuesday.

Sunni Muslims celebrate Muharram, while Shia Muslims mourn to remember the martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad in the battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The battle has great religious and political importance in Islamic history.

During Muharram, Bohras participate in gatherings known as Majlis, where sermons and recitations recounting the events of Karbala are held. These Majlis are typically led by a speaker known as a Zakir or a Wa'az, who narrates the tragedy of Karbala in an emotionally evocative manner, emphasizing the principles of sacrifice, justice, and resistance against oppression.

In addition to the Majlis, Bohras also organize processions (known as Juloos or Matam) where participants express grief and sorrow through acts of mourning such as chest-beating and flagellation. These rituals symbolize solidarity with Imam Hussain's suffering and serve as a reminder of the importance of standing up against tyranny and injustice.

Historical significance

In 680 CE, Imam Husain and his followers faced overwhelming odds against the Umayyad forces led by Yazid I in the Battle of Karbala. Despite the dire circumstances, Imam Husain chose to uphold justice, truth, and humanity, sacrificing his life for these noble principles.

The Battle of Karbala unfolded during the power struggle between the Umayyad caliph Yazid I and Imam Husain. Imam Husain, refusing to pledge allegiance to Yazid, stood firm in his commitment to uphold Islam’s core values. The battle resulted in Imam Husain’s martyrdom, along with that of many of his family members and companions.