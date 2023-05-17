Breaking News
Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in attempt to murder case

Updated on: 17 May,2023 05:21 PM IST  |  Ghazipur
According to government counsel Neeraj Kumar Srivastav, the case pertained to the charge of attempted murder (under IPC section 307) of an individual named Meer Hasan from Mohammadabad police station

In a recent court ruling, gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been acquitted in a case involving an attempted murder in 2009.


According to government counsel Neeraj Kumar Srivastav, the case pertained to the charge of attempted murder (under IPC section 307) of an individual named Meer Hasan from Mohammadabad police station. The proceedings took place in the court of Additional Sessions Judge/First MP-MLA Durgesh.



"After carefully considering the evidence, the court acquitted Ansari, giving him the benefit of the doubt," Srivastav stated.


Ansari, who is presently incarcerated in Banda jail, participated in the proceedings via video conferencing.

Srivastav clarified that Ansari's acquittal does not mean his release, as he faces charges in several other cases and was recently convicted in a separate matter.

Regarding the 2009 case, Srivastav explained, "Meer Hasan was targeted in a shooting incident by two individuals. Subsequently, one of the assailants, Sonu Yadav, allegedly threatened Hasan and instructed him to meet Ansari in jail. After a thorough investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against Yadav and Ansari in connection with the case."

In April of this year, the same court sentenced Mukhtar Ansari, along with his brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari, to ten years and four years of imprisonment, respectively, in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

Mukhtar Ansari had served as an MLA for five consecutive terms representing the Mau Sadar assembly constituency.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the gangster-politician did not contest, and his seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

(With inputs from PTI)

