Nine foreigners arrested with drugs worth Rs 200 cr in Greater Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh announced that nine individuals of African descent have been apprehended, and approximately 46 kg of methametaphine (MDMA), valued at around Rs 200 crore in the global market, has been seized

A drug manufacturing laboratory operated by individuals from foreign countries has been uncovered inside a three-story residence, according to local police reports on Wednesday.

Singh stated, "The recovered methamphetamine is in its purest, white form. The nine foreigners were residing on a rental basis in the house located in Sector Theta 2 of Greater Noida."

She further added, "In addition to the seizure, the police have also confiscated raw materials that could have been used for producing methamphetamine, estimated to be worth an additional Rs 100 crore."

